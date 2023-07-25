Telenor Pakistan Announces Change of Chief Marketing Officer, Omer Bin Tariq to Assume charge from 18 Aug

Telenor Pakistan today announced a change in its executive leadership team as Umair Mohsin, the current Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), will be stepping down from his position to pursue opportunities outside the company. In light of this change, Omer Bin Tariq, currently Chief Business Officer, will assume the role of CMO effective from 18 August 2023.

As Umair Mohsin embarks on the next chapter of his professional life, the company extends its gratitude for his invaluable contributions and wishes him the very best in his future endeavors.

Taking over the reins as the new CMO will be Omer Bin Tariq, who has demonstrated outstanding leadership and strategic acumen as the Chief Business Officer of the company, a position he currently holds.

His profound understanding of the commercial landscape having led pricing, segments, products, sales & distribution and marketing domains, combined with his innovative approach to business challenges, makes him the ideal choice to lead the marketing division.