Top UK Fashion Retailer Wants to Increase Textile Imports From Pakistan

Marks & Spencer Group, the international fashion retailer, has expressed a strong interest in augmenting its imports of textile products from Pakistan. This was revealed by Unsal Erdogan, Country Manager for Turkey, during a meeting with the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA).

The meeting was held on Monday and led by Erdogan, who was accompanied by a delegation including Funda Binoz, Business Area Manager for Menswear, Homeware, Lingerie, Outlets, Buket Ferreira, Merchandiser, and Seher İsbirakmaz, Merchandiser.

The Group aims to import a wide range of textile items from Pakistan, including woven garments, denim, socks, towels, graphic design T-shirts, and Polo Shirts. To foster collaboration and explore opportunities in the Pakistan textile industry, experts from Marks & Spencer are scheduled to visit Pakistan in September to engage with APTMA member mills.

During the meeting, the APTMA members warmly welcomed the delegation, with Chairman APTMA North Zone, Hamid Zaman, Senior Vice Chairman, Kamran Arshad, Vice Chairman, Asad Shafi, and Secretary General, Raza Baqir, extending their greetings.

Additionally, notable figures from the textile industry, such as Former Chairman APTMA, Aamir Fayyaz, and representatives from Saad Textile Mills, Interloop Ltd., and Kamal Ltd. were present.

The APTMA members discussed the potential and challenges of Pakistan’s textile industry, while Zaman invited Marks & Spencer to consider opening sourcing offices in Pakistan, leveraging the benefits of the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP+).

He emphasized Pakistan’s adherence to 27 conventions relating to human rights, environment, labor rights, narcotics control, corruption control, and gender rights, with plans to comply with six new conventions to further elevate Pakistan’s image.

Aamir Fayyaz highlighted the industry’s resilience during the COVID period, with a remarkable five-billion-dollar investment. He identified substantial potential for increased exports, aiming to reach $50 billion through the establishment of more stitching units in Pakistan.

The meeting also saw Asad Shafi presenting the vital role of the textile industry in Pakistan, highlighting the 100 percent compliance of APTMA member mills with international and local sustainability standards.

Kamran Arshad outlined the industry’s proactive approach towards pollution control, transitioning away from fossil fuels, investing in effluent and water treatment plants, and promoting material innovations to foster a green and socially responsible industry.

In conclusion, Habib Anwar expressed gratitude and optimism that international fashion retailers would tap into the vast potential of the Pakistani textile industry.

Marks & Spencer Group’s keen interest in enhancing textile imports from Pakistan signifies a significant opportunity for the country’s textile sector, further solidifying its position in the global market.