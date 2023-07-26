Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Indian Media Makes Massive Claim About Change in Pak Vs. Ind World Cup Schedule

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Jul 26, 2023 | 10:43 am

The much-anticipated encounter between Pakistan and India in the upcoming World Cup 2023 on October 15 in Ahmedabad is likely to be rescheduled.

The clash with the auspicious first day of Navratri, a major festival celebrated in Gujarat, has prompted security agencies to advise the BCCI to reconsider the date.

A senior BCCI official, speaking anonymously, confirmed that the cricket authority in India is actively considering the options presented by the security agencies.

The rescheduling could pose a logistical nightmare for fans who have already made travel arrangements, as tickets for this clash typically sell out quickly.

Media reports suggest that hotels in Ahmedabad are already overbooked for mid-October, leaving cricket enthusiasts struggling to find accommodation.

To address these mounting concerns, BCCI secretary, Jay Shah, has called for a meeting in New Delhi on July 27 with the associations hosting World Cup matches.

The aim is to discuss the security risks of hosting the clash during Navratri and possibly finalize a new date that ensures the safety and convenience of all stakeholders.

The Men in Green will kick off their campaign on October 6 against the Netherlands while they will play their second game on October 12 against Sri Lanka.

