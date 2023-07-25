Pakistan’s Squad for Asian Games Announced

Pakistan men’s cricket team for the upcoming Asian Games has been finalized with Qasim Akram set to lead the squad.

While the PCB sent the list of the final squad to Pakistan Olympic Association on 14th July, the names of the players set to participate in the upcoming Asian Games have finally come to light. According to the sources, the young and talented batter, Qasim Akram is likely to lead the squad.

The team also includes experienced players like Asif Ali, Khushdil Shah, and Mohammad Hasnain, along with young talents like Haider Ali, Tahir Bajwa, Mohammad Akhlaq, and Amir bin Yousuf. Rohail Nazir, Arfat Minhas, Sufyan Muqeem, Usman Qadir, and Shahnawaz Dahani have also been named in the squad.

The list goes on to include Aamer Jamal and Arshad Iqbal while Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Irfan Niazi, Mubasir Khan, Mehran Mumtaz, and Mohammad Imran Junior are among the reserve players.

The tournament will be played in T20 format starting from 23rd September to 8th October in China. While cricket enthusiasts are eagerly looking forward to the team’s performance in the Asian Games, it should also be noted that the international players Shahnawaz Dahani, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Aamer Jamal, Asif Ali, and Khushdil Shah will miss out on the chance to feature in the upcoming Asia Cup and World Cup as they will be participating in the Asian Games.