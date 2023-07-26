Over 400 Finance Jobs Available for UAE Graduates at Ethraa Career Fair

The Ethraa Career Fair’s second run, arranged by the Emirates Institute of Finance (EIF), has created more than 400 exclusive finance-related job openings for both new grads and seasoned UAE professionals.

Held at the EIF’s base in Dubai International Academic City this Monday, the fair drew over 40 well-known banks, insurance firms, exchange companies, and other financial institutions.

The job fair is an offshoot of the Ethraa Initiative, a mission to localize the finance industry and generate 5,000 jobs by 2026. It aligns with the UAE government’s broader agenda to broaden job prospects for its citizens.

Saif Al Dhaheri, who oversees Strategy, Financial Infrastructure, and Digital Transformation at the UAE’s Central Bank and also serves as Deputy Chairman of EIF’s Board, said that this job fair reflects the institute’s strategic goals for the 2023-2026 period. The goals are centered on education, development, localizing talent, and smart workforce management.

As the orchestrator of the Ethraa Initiative, the EIF is committed to creating 3,500 jobs to help reach a 45 percent localization rate in banking. It also aims to add 1,500 jobs in insurance to achieve a 30 percent localization rate in that sector.

The first Ethraa Career Fair, which took place in May 2022, attracted over 50 major banks, insurance companies, exchange houses, and fintech firms from around the region.