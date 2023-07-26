Police Officer in Faisalabad Suspended For Illegal Raid on Girls’ Hostel

Faisalabad City Police Officer (CPO) Usman Akram Gondal has suspended Station House Officer (SHO) Gulberg. This comes in the wake of allegations by Madam Saima Kanwal during a press conference held at the Faisalabad Press Club.

She operates a reputable girls’ hostel in the area where SHO Raja Ehsan, accompanied by male constables, conducted a surprise raid on the night of 23 July without any legal justification or warrant.

Kanwal accused the SHO of harassing and maltreating the female residents of the hostel. There were no lady constables present during the raid, raising further concerns about the conduct of the police team.

The police allegedly detained some of the girls, forcibly placing them into a police van without proper legal procedure. Kanwal went on to claim that the detained girls were held against their will and released only after being subjected to video recordings and coerced into signing plain papers.

CPO Gondal has taken these allegations seriously, ordering the immediate suspension of the SHO pending a thorough investigation into the matter. The police department has assured the public that any abuse of power and misconduct by its officers will not be tolerated.