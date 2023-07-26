Harassment Case Registered Against Newly Launched Islamabad’s Dolphin Police

By ProPK Staff | Published Jul 26, 2023 | 3:10 pm

An investigation has been initiated against four officials of the recently rebranded Dolphin Force in Islamabad following allegations of harassment from families in public places.

According to the available details, the case was formally lodged at Ramna police station by the Station House Officer (SHO) on behalf of the affected families.

The four accused officials were serving as personnel in the recently established Dolphin Force. The Dolphin Force is an elite police unit specifically established to uphold law and order in the capital city.

The police complaint filed against these officials alleges that they engaged in misconduct and subjected families to harassment at various public locations within the city.

The complainants assert that the Dolphin Force officials “misused their authority and intimidated innocent civilians,” causing distress to families who were simply going about their daily routines in public areas.

As the investigation unfolds, authorities are looking into the allegations of harassment and will be thoroughly examining the evidence and statements provided by the affected families.

It is pertinent to mention that the Dolphin Force was inaugurated in Islamabad just a few days ago by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. The unit’s primary purpose is to enhance security measures and ensure a safer environment for the residents of the capital.

>