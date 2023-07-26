Rickshaw Driver Arrested for Attempted Sexual Assault

A Lahore rickshaw driver was caught sexually harassing a young girl. SSP Investigation Dr. Anoosh Masood arrested the driver Ali Raza on Tuesday.

According to a media report, the incident took place earlier this month. Shortly after the victim boarded Ali Raza’s rickshaw, he committed reprehensible actions with the young Punjab University student.

He played vulgar videos on his phone during the commute, the victim claimed. He also tried to take the girl’s scarf off while shouting profanities at her.

Before things could get worse, the girl called for help, prompting the perpetrator to stop the rickshaw. The young lady was saved by another rickshaw driver.

Muslim Town Police took action against Ali Raza after the complaint. The Safe City cameras, CCTV footage, and rickshaw identification numbers helped police find the culprit.

SP Dr. Aqeela Naqvi told the media that the monitoring and surveillance technology aided the department in tracking and capturing the driver.

SSP Dr. Anoosh warned of strict action against those who target women for obscene crimes such as sexual harassment or abuse. DIG Investigation Imran Kishor also believed Police Prosecution Partnership can successfully curb such offenses.

Sexual harassment has become perilously common across the country. The people are taking the authorities to task for a recent spike in such offenses. As the general public demand strict action against these crimes, people are advised to stay vigilant at all times.