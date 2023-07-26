Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Brings Almost No Upgrades for the Same Price

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 has also launched around the globe alongside its smaller sibling, the Z Flip 5. Compared to the Z Flip 5, however, the Z Fold 5 is more of an incremental update, bringing refinements rather than an overhaul.

Design and Display

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 now uses the similarly named Flex Hinge as the Z Flip 5, which allows it to shut completely flat after 5 years, making it slimmer and safer from dust particles. It also uses an Armor Aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and inner screen for more protection.

Speaking of the displays, both of them retain their respective specifications. The exterior features a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED with a resolution of 2316 x 904 px and an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 48 to 120Hz.

On the inside, there’s a 7.6-inch Foldable AMOLED with a resolution of 2176 x 1812px and an adaptive refresh rate between 1 and 120Hz. The aspect ratios of the displays have also remained the same.

If nothing, the main screen is at least 30% brighter than before, according to Samsung’s claims. The new S Pen is slimmer and smaller than before and can be attached to the phone with a special S Pen case just like before.

Internals and Software

The new Galaxy Z Fold 5 is equipped with the most advanced mobile chip currently available, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, the same as in the Galaxy S23 series. However, the larger Fold 5 is likely to perform better in terms of heat dissipation, due to its revamped cooling system and its greater surface area.

You can have up to 1 TB of storage on the Z Fold 5 and there is only a single 12 GB RAM option. You get Android 13L and One UI 5.1.1 for software, the same as the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Cameras

The entire camera system appears to be the same as in 2022. It includes two selfie cameras: a 10MP f/2.2 1.22μm unit built into the cover screen, and a 4MP f/1.8 2.0μm under-display camera on the inside.

On the back, you will find a 50MP f/1.8 1.0μm wide-angle shooter, a 12MP f/2.2 1.12μm ultrawide camera, and a 10MP f/2.4 1.0μm camera with 3x zoom.

Battery and Pricing

The battery maintains a capacity of 4,400 mAh, with support for 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. These features allow the battery to charge up to 50% in just 30 minutes, although this is somewhat underwhelming by current standards.

However, the battery life should be marginally improved, thanks to the more power-efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.

The phone is available in Icy Blue, Phantom Black, and Cream color options. Pricing depends on the memory and storage configurations: a 12 GB RAM/256 GB storage variant is priced at $1,800, the 12 GB/512 GB model costs $1,920, and the top-tier 12 GB/1 TB version is priced at $2,160.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Specifications

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU: Octa-core (1×3.2 GHz Cortex-X3 & 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 & 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 & 3×2.0 GHz Cortex-A510)

Octa-core (1×3.2 GHz Cortex-X3 & 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 & 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 & 3×2.0 GHz Cortex-A510) GPU: Adreno 740

Adreno 740 OS : Android 13L, One UI 5.1.1

: Android 13L, One UI 5.1.1 Supported Network s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G

s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G Display : Primary: 7.6″ Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X with 1812 x 2176 pixels resolution, 120Hz, HDR10+ Secondary: 6.2″ Dynamic AMOLED 2X with 904 x 2316 pixels resolution, 120Hz

: Memory : RAM : 12 GB Internal : 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB Card slot : No

: Camera : Rear (Triple) : 50 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1.0µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS

10 MP, f/2.4, (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom

12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚, 12mm (ultrawide), 1.12µm Front : 4 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 2.0µm, under display Secondary front: 10 MP, f/2.2, 24mm (wide), 1/3″, 1.22µm

: Colors: Icy Blue, Phantom Black, Cream, Gray, Blue

Icy Blue, Phantom Black, Cream, Gray, Blue Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted

Side-mounted Battery : 4,400 mAh, 25W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, 4.5W reverse wireless charging

: 4,400 mAh, 25W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, 4.5W reverse wireless charging Price: $1800

