Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Gets the Biggest Screen Upgrade Yet

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 has been launched with two major upgrades, the Flex Hinge and the Flex Window, which address the two main drawbacks of the Z Flip4: the significant gap that remained when it was closed and the undersized cover display.

Flex Window is simply a new name given to the phone’s much bigger outer screen.

Design and Display

The newly introduced Flex Hinge enables the phone to close completely flat for the first time. This modification also renders the phone slimmer and also blocks any pocket dust or any other particles from getting on the main screen inside.

The primary display within the Z Flip 5 boasts a 6.7″ 1080p panel (22:9 ratio) with an adaptive refresh rate that ranges between 1 and 120Hz. Samsung claims that this softer screen is 25% more scratch resistant this time.

As for the outer display, it has a diagonal measurement of 3.4″, considering its unique shape, and a resolution of 720 x 748px, equivalent to 306 ppi. This display operates at a 60Hz refresh rate to save battery.

The outer screen is nearly 278% bigger compared to the Z Flip 4. This larger display enables you to engage with widgets such as checking the weather, controlling music, toggling settings like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and even responding to texts via a full QWERTY keyboard.

Of course, the viewfinder is also much bigger than before, making it easier to take selfies from the main camera.

Internals and Software

The device operates on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset (the same one found in the S23 series). It is coupled with 8 GB of RAM and offers storage options of either 256 GB or 512 GB. Just as before, there is no memory card slot for storage expansion.

As for software, the phone runs on Android 13L, specifically designed for folding screens. It has Samsung’s newer One UI 5.1.1 skin on top.

Cameras

The camera configuration remains the same as last year’s model. The primary 12MP module features a 1/1.76″ sensor with large 1.8µm pixels and Dual Pixel AF, and the f/1.8 lens is equipped with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). Additionally, it boasts a 12MP ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 123° lens (1.12µm pixels).

Even though the main cameras can take selfies from the cover screen perfectly well, there is still a dedicated interior selfie camera, which is a 10MP shooter equipped with an 85° lens (f/2.2, 1.22µm pixels).

These cameras can record 4K videos, but the selfie sensor is limited to 30 FPS while the main lens can go up to 60.

Battery and Pricing

The battery specifications remain largely unaltered, maintaining a capacity of 3,700 mAh. It supports 25W wired charging, which can replenish 50% of the battery in approximately half an hour, and also offers 15W wireless charging.

Samsung has scrapped the 128 GB base model from last year, which means that the starting price is higher than before, but you do get 256 GB storage instead. That being said, the starting price for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 in the UK is £1,050 at the moment.

The phone will be available in a wide variety of colors including Mint, Graphite, Cream, Lavender, Gray, Blue, Green, Yellow and an equally diverse and stylish lineup of protective cases to choose from.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Specifications