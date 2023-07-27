‘MyUfone App’ Users Get Added Convenience with Brand New ‘Make Your Own Bundle’ Feature

Pakistani telecom company, Ufone 4G has introduced a brand new feature ‘Make Your Own Bundle (MYOB)’ on MyUfone app to deliver unrestrained enablement and power of choice to its users. The new feature provides its users full control to personalize their mobile usage according to their unique requirements.

The ‘Make Your Own Bundle’ feature is designed to offer complete flexibility and convenience in managing mobile usage. Ufone 4G users can create customized bundles with tailored validity options of 3 days, 7 days, or 30 days to get the best-suited call, data, SMS or hybrid package. The feature is available to all Ufone 4G prepaid users using MyUfone app.

The ‘MYOB’ feature exemplifies Ufone 4G’s commitment to providing its customers with an unparalleled user experience and meeting their diverse needs effectively. Ufone 4G customers should make sure that they have the latest version of the MyUfone app from the Play Store to enjoy this feature.

MyUfone app is a one-stop solution for Ufone 4G users, which provides access to a wide range of services. Recently, Ufone 4G has taken aggressive measures to further enhance user experience on the app by offering discounted bundles and unique features. The company’s endeavours reflect its strong focus on the well-being of its customers, as it continuously reiterates, ‘It’s All About U!’.