Top FDE Official Sacked for Opposing Transfer of Rs. 20 Billion Govt Land to Private School

Representatives from various teaching and non-teaching staff associations, including principals’ associations, convened a meeting with Education Minister, Rana Tanveer Hussain, to stop the transfer of government land to a commercial firm for constructing a private institution.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) had assigned 21 kanal of land in F-11/2 for the establishment of a government school, valued at over Rs. 20 billion. The delegation voiced their concerns at the education ministry, resulting in the postponement of the planned memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony between the private firm and the education ministry.

In another development, Federal Education Secretary, Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry, removed Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) Acting Deputy Director General, Dr. Ali Ahmed Kharal, from his post, citing his absence from the ceremony. FDE Director General (DG), Dr. Ikram Ali Malik, was already on sick leave, and rumors circulated about the secretary preparing a summary proposing his removal and recommending Amjad Ahmed, the ministry’s joint secretary, for the position.

The controversy arose from the ministry and FDE’s intent to transfer the 21 kanal of land to the private firm for the establishment of an upscale school under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. As per the proposal, the private firm would eventually hand over the school to the FDE after 20 years, charging 80 percent of the students while providing free education to 20 percent of them.

Media and educational associations drew attention to the matter, arguing that the land was originally intended for a public school offering free education, making its allocation to a commercial entity unjustified. Minister Rana Tanveer responded by seeking a report on the issue.

Secretary Chaudhry clarified that the removal of the acting deputy director general was not related to the school project but resulted from an unauthorized temporary charge. He refrained from commenting on the alleged summary for Dr. Ikram Malik’s removal.

In defense of the private school’s construction, the secretary emphasized the transparency of the process, explaining that the ministry aimed to involve the private sector in education through a competitive build-operate-transfer arrangement on government land. He assured that the project had not been halted and that consultations were still underway.