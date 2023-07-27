PM Shehbaz Promises to Give 10 Lac Laptops to Students Every Year on One Condition

By Asma Sajid | Published Jul 27, 2023 | 5:49 pm

📢 For the latest Education news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has made a bold promise to distribute one million laptops annually if his government is re-elected in the upcoming general elections.

He firmly believes that equipping talented youth with education and resources is of paramount importance for the country’s overall progress.

ALSO READ

To achieve this, the laptops will be funded jointly by the central government and provinces, ensuring equitable distribution across the nation.

In his address, the PM also lauded the ingenuity of the Pakistani youth, citing impressive examples like converting banana peels into useful products and developing agricultural drones. 

He stressed the significance of providing ample resources to nurture the potential of these talented youth, thereby driving the nation towards greater growth and prosperity.

ALSO READ

Additionally, he highlighted the ongoing laptop distribution and the commitment to allocate more based on merit in the next fiscal year.

Acknowledging the crucial role of commercial banks, PM Sharif advocated for increased support to young entrepreneurs, farmers, and small shopkeepers through access to loans.

Moreover, the PM called for national unity and a concerted effort to combat poverty and corruption.

lens

Sherry Rehman Expresses Regret Over Khawaja Asif’s Sexist Remarks in Parliament
Read more in lens

proproperty

NAB KP’s Public Hearing Addresses Misconduct in Housing Schemes
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>