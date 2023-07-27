UAE Declares 3-Day Mourning for Demise of President’s Brother Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed

UAE’s President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, today confirmed the death of his brother, Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who served as a representative for the ruler of Abu Dhabi.

Expressing deep sorrow, the President shared his grief with the nation. The Presidential Court released a statement saying, “In acknowledging the will of Allah, the Most Merciful and Gracious, we announce the passing of our brother, Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Representative of the Ruler of Abu Dhabi.”

ALSO READ Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Improves Health Tracking and Hardware Power

As a mark of respect and mourning, the Presidential Court has declared a three-day period of national mourning.

From today (Thursday) 27 July until the end of the day on Saturday 29 July, the national flag will be flown at half-mast in the UAE.

About Sheikh Saeed

Sheikh Saeed’s distinctive contributions to the nation were numerous. He held important positions in Abu Dhabi’s governmental departments, including chairmanship of the Seaports Department and the Undersecretary at the Abu Dhabi Planning Department.

His commitment to the nation was also reflected in his active role in the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, where he served between 2004 and 2010.

ALSO READ Oman Introduces Massive 182-Day Sick Leave Under Major Labour Law Reforms

Sheikh Saeed’s passion extended beyond governance, into the realm of sports. He was a prominent figure in UAE football, leading the UAE Football Association as its Chairman from 2001 to 2002.

He also succeeded his half-brother Sheikh Khalifa as the Chairman of Al-Wahda Club, before handing over the reins in 2011 to his full brother, Sheikh Diab bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

His half-brother, Sheikh Mansour, is the Chairman of Al-Jazira Club and the well-known owner of Manchester City.