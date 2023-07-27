Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Improves Health Tracking and Hardware Power

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 were not the only major announcements at its latest launch event. As anticipated, the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic are here too with the latter reintroducing the company’s most distinctive wearable feature, a rotating bezel, after a one-year hiatus.

Both models come in two sizes, with an LTE option and an eSIM module available across all variants.

Compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy Watch 6 presents several enhancements. This newer, more streamlined, and affordable model may lack the rotating bezel, yet it doesn’t miss out on any of the new features. Even though it’s a touch smaller than the Watch 5, being available in 44 mm and 40 mm versions, its screen size manages to increase slightly to 1.5″ and 1.3″ respectively, thanks to the slimmed-down bezel.

The Watch 6 Classic shares the same display specifications, although the model boasting a rotating bezel is offered in 47 mm and 43 mm variants. Each Galaxy Watch 6 wearable comes equipped with a Super AMOLED screen that includes full-color AOD and is safeguarded by sapphire crystal protection.

These devices are powered by the new Exynos W930 chipset. While it maintains the dual-core CPU, the peak processing speed has been boosted by 18% to reach 1.4 GHz. There’s also an upgrade in RAM, experiencing a 33% increase to 2 GB, along with 16 GB of internal storage.

The most significant enhancement Samsung has incorporated into the Watch 6 series primarily pertains to the software. Leveraging skin temperature sensors and a heart rate monitor, these wearables will deliver comprehensive sleep analysis.

Samsung further made a boastful announcement that these wearables are the sole ones to offer a complete health tracking suite, comprising features such as ECG, Heart rate & HR alerts, blood pressure monitoring, menstrual cycle prediction, and fall detection.

The Watch 6 offers Samsung Wallet support (in regions where it is accessible) and serves multiple functions such as a remote camera shutter and a device to locate the owner’s phone using an integrated map. Given the inclusion of Samsung’s version of WearOS, these wearables also support Google and third-party apps.

The Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic are equipped with 425 mAh batteries for the larger models (44 mm for the standard and 47 mm for the Classic) and 300 mAh for the smaller versions (40 mm standard and 43 mm Classic).

These devices come with IP68 certification, allowing them to be submerged in water up to 50 meters (5ATM), and are also rated with the robust MIL-STD-810H standard.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 will be available in Graphite (for both sizes), Silver (exclusive to the 44 mm size), and Gold (specific to the 40 mm size) color options. The pricing starts at $299, extending up to $329 for the larger wearable with LTE support.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is on sale in Black and Silver. The pricing for the Classic starts at $399 and can rise up to $429.

