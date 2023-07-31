Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Deadly Snake Slithers onto the Field in Lanka Premier League [Video]

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Jul 31, 2023 | 6:50 pm

The second match of the ongoing fourth edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) took an unexpected and spine-chilling twist at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

During the match between Galle Titans and Dambulla Aura, a Black Mamba snake made an impromptu appearance on the pitch, forcing a temporary halt.

The tension among players and spectators escalated to unprecedented levels when the venomous snake made its way onto the field, catching everyone off guard.

Players and umpires quickly retreated to a safe distance, and the match had to be immediately suspended to ensure the safety of all involved in the match.

The quick-thinking umpires took charge of the situation, fearlessly stepping up to remove the unexpected intruder from the pitch with immediate action.

The snake took an astonishing detour towards the Galle Titans dugout. Thankfully, no harm was reported to any of the team members or spectators.

Understanding the gravity of the situation, the Lanka Premier League management quickly summoned specialized wildlife rescue teams to the stadium.

With utmost caution, the trained experts carefully caught the Black Mamba and safely removed it from the vicinity, ensuring the safety of players and spectators.

>