Hamza Khan to Receive Rs.10 Million for Winning World Junior Squash Title

Young squash sensation, Hamza Khan is all set to receive a cash award of Rs. 10 million after clinching the World Junior Squash title in Melbourne, Australia.

The historic victory last week marked the end of a 37-year-long wait for Pakistan, with Jansher Khan being the last player to bring home the coveted title in 1986.

ALSO READ Potential Overhaul of Team’s Coaching Setup by PCB Irks Cricket Lovers

A formal ceremony has been scheduled at the Prime Minister’s House on August 2, where Shehbaz Sharif will present the cash award to the junior world champion.

This event will honor the exceptional performance and dedication of the star in bringing glory to the country on the international stage.

As per the media report, the Prime Minister personally issued instructions for the cash incentive to be awarded to Hamza for his remarkable triumph.

ALSO READ Pakistan Secures Top Spot in ICC World Test Championship After Dominant Performance Against Sri Lanka

The ceremony is expected to be attended by distinguished dignitaries, sports enthusiasts, and media personnel who will acknowledge the exemplary efforts of Hamza.

It is worth noting that last week, Hamza clinched the World Junior Squash Championship title after defeating Mohamed Zakaria from Egypt in Melbourne, Australia.

“Hamza trained under the Army Sports Directorate for over two months before heading to Australia for the World Junior Squash title,” coach Asif Khan said.