Samsung to Start Mass Producing Its First Smart Ring Next Month

For the past year or so, there has been a persistent rumor suggesting that Samsung is working on a new smart wearable, possibly named Galaxy Ring – a unique ring-style device that will track your health and fitness and provide other features similar to other smart rings.

The smart wearable ring market remains relatively unexplored, presenting a logical opportunity for Samsung to venture into this space.

As per the Korean news outlet The Elec, the development phase for this wearable has been completed, and Samsung is now poised to commence production, with the likelihood of it beginning next month. Notably, the Korean tech giant has successfully secured the necessary hardware components, leaving the final decision to initiate mass production.

Despite being close to the production stage, the actual release of the Galaxy Ring is not scheduled until 2024. Beyond the typical regulatory procedures, this smart wearable must undergo multiple certification processes to attain a “medical device” classification, similar to the Galaxy Watch series, which now includes features like ECG and irregular heart rhythm tracking.

Given that these certifications can be time-consuming and extend over several months, it is anticipated that the Galaxy Ring will be made available to consumers sometime in 2024. There are speculations that it might coincide with the announcement of the Galaxy S24 series, making it a potentially well-timed release.

The Galaxy Ring’s features are still largely unknown so we will have to wait until more information comes to light.