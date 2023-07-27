Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series Gets IP68 Protection, Display Upgrades, and More

For years, Samsung has been fine-tuning its Galaxy Tab series, and the latest line-up, the Galaxy Tab S9 trio, has just arrived. This year, like the last, Samsung is offering a standard tablet featuring an 11-inch screen, a larger version with a 12.4-inch diagonal, and a top-tier Ultra model that sports a hefty 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel.

Let’s start with the top-end model, the Tab S9 Ultra.

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra may not appear significantly different from its predecessor. However, Samsung has incorporated a number of significant upgrades. The entire Galaxy Tab S9 range now boasts an IP68 dust and water resistance rating, making these models the first mainstream Samsung tablets – with the exception of the rugged Tab Active line – to offer this degree of environmental protection.

The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra comes with a broad 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that has a resolution of 1,848 x 2,960px and a variable refresh rate of 120Hz. It still features a notch cutout, which accommodates two 12MP front-facing cameras – a standard wide lens and an ultrawide module.

In terms of hardware, the Galaxy Tab S9 series shares the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset with the Galaxy S23 series and Samsung’s latest foldable devices. The Tab S9 Ultra offers configuration options with 12 GB or 16 GB of RAM and storage options of 256 GB, 512 GB, or 1 TB.

The Tab S9 series launches with Android 13, enhanced by Samsung’s One UI 5.1. Samsung has also introduced continuity features for selected flagship Galaxy phones, such as the new Flip 5, allowing these phones to serve as secondary displays for the tablet within certain apps, while also providing a shared clipboard across your Galaxy devices. Samsung commits to four Android updates and five years of security patches for this line-up.

Additionally, the Tab S9 series will offer some exclusive apps and features, such as GoodNotes – a highly popular note-taking app among iPad users. This application will finally make its Android debut, exclusively on compatible Samsung Galaxy Tab devices.

Samsung continues to include an S Pen stylus with all three models in the Tab S9 series. Additionally, the Tab S9 Ultra features an impressive 11,200 mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging, though a charger is not included in the box and must be purchased separately.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is available in both Beige and Graphite color options, with prices starting from $1,199.

Galaxy Tab S9 and S9+

In contrast to last year’s Galaxy Tab S8, which featured an LCD screen, Samsung has equipped the standard Tab S9 with the same Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel found in its larger counterparts. The Tab S9 comes with an 11-inch screen featuring a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, a single 12MP front-facing camera, and an under-display fingerprint sensor.

The newly introduced Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series sports the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipsets and IP68 ratings. The Tab S9+ showcases a 12.4-inch display with the same refresh rate and comes with dual 13MP + 8MP rear-facing cameras, a configuration identical to the Tab S9 Ultra.

However, the Tab S9 is available with either 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM and storage options of 128 GB or 256 GB, whereas the Tab S9+ comes standard with 12 GB of RAM and offers storage configurations of 256 GB or 512 GB.

The other main difference lies in the battery capacity. The Tab S9 features an 8,400 mAh battery, while the Tab S9+ is equipped with a more potent 10,900 mAh cell. Both tablets support up to 45W fast charging.

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is set at $799 while the Tab S9+ begins at $999.