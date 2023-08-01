Amjad Zubair Tiwana Appointed FBR Chairman

The government has appointed Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Member Inland Revenue (Operations) Amjad Zubair Tiwana as the new FBR Chairman.

The notification has been issued after approval of the name through the circulation of the summary.

ProPakistani had reported earlier that Tiwana is likely to be appointed as the FBR Chairman. The government was also considering three other names for the top slot of the FBR Chairman including Rashid Mahmood Langrial of PAS group, Syed Nadeem Rizvi, FBR Member Administration and Faiz Ahmed Chadhar, a top Customs official and Director General of Customs Intelligence FBR.