Punjab Eliminates Nearly 2,500 Vacant Government Jobs

In a significant move, the Punjab government has decided to abolish more than 2400 vacant positions ranging from grade 1 to 4 in the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PSHD).

These positions had remained unfilled for the past year, and a formal notification confirming their abolition has been issued.

ALSO READ NADRA Imposes New Restriction on Pakistanis Travelling Out of Country

A total of 2411 positions falling under grades 1 to 4 have been affected by this decision. Consequently, there will be no new recruitment to fill these vacancies.

The affected positions encompass a variety of roles, including watchmen, security guards, helpers, drivers, cooks, deputy messengers, masalchis, dais, beras, and sweepers.

ALSO READ Pakistani Cricketers Congratulate Stuart Broad on Remarkable Test Career

To manage the routine cleaning and sanitation responsibilities within the health department, the government will rely on daily-wage sanitary workers.

These workers will be hired through open-market contractors, and they will be compensated on a daily wage basis.