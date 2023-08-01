Pakistani Cricketers Congratulate Stuart Broad on Remarkable Test Career

Renowned England pacer, Stuart Broad announced his retirement from Test cricket after the last of the five-match Ashes series against Australia at the Kia Oval.

Cricketers, experts, and fans were quick to extend their congratulations to Broad for his magnificent career in the purest format of cricket for 16 years.

Meanwhile, many former and current Pakistani cricketers also extended their wishes and appreciation to the right-arm pacer for his successful Test career.

The 37-year-old speedster represented the England team in 167 red-ball matches, taking 604 wickets in the format at an average of 27.68 and an economy rate of 2.97.

The right-arm fast bowler is fifth on the list of most wickets and the second-highest wicket-taking pacer after his teammate, James Anderson, in Test cricket.

Happy retirement, Broad! You have truly honoured our game with sheer passion and thriving ability to always go hard at it. 600+ Test Wickets is quite an achievement and Cricket will always remember your services 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/yey7mjdKn1 — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) July 31, 2023

Your international cricket journey is nothing short of remarkable! You have inspired an entire generation to never give up and keep going 💪🏻 Best of luck for all your future endeavors, Broad. 🫂 pic.twitter.com/4CDgVZfC3U — Muhammad Rizwan (@iMRizwanPak) July 31, 2023

You have truly lived the dream of every fast bowler. 16 years, 167 Tests, 604 wickets－this is what hardwork & believe does. Thank you for all the memories. Go well ahead, Broad! 🤝🏻 pic.twitter.com/yFhbIxJXfF — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) July 31, 2023

Congratulations @StuartBroad8 on such an incredible career and an unforgettable end with the final wicket in a winning cause.Well done both @ECB_cricket and @CricketAus for such an amazing #Ashes2023 https://t.co/fHHI4H9frq — Misbah Ul Haq (@captainmisbahpk) July 31, 2023

What an amazing, unbelievably long career. Have a lovely retirement @StuartBroad8 . pic.twitter.com/ofzjndQ3Hx — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) July 31, 2023

Congratulations on a great career @StuartBroad8 , simply one of the best. Felt like left arm fast from that angle around the wicket, pure skill. — Shan Masood (@shani_official) July 30, 2023