Pakistani Cricketers Congratulate Stuart Broad on Remarkable Test Career

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Aug 1, 2023 | 12:06 pm

Renowned England pacer, Stuart Broad announced his retirement from Test cricket after the last of the five-match Ashes series against Australia at the Kia Oval.

Cricketers, experts, and fans were quick to extend their congratulations to Broad for his magnificent career in the purest format of cricket for 16 years.

Meanwhile, many former and current Pakistani cricketers also extended their wishes and appreciation to the right-arm pacer for his successful Test career.

The 37-year-old speedster represented the England team in 167 red-ball matches, taking 604 wickets in the format at an average of 27.68 and an economy rate of 2.97.

The right-arm fast bowler is fifth on the list of most wickets and the second-highest wicket-taking pacer after his teammate, James Anderson, in Test cricket.

