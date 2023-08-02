Cricket Extravaganza: tapmad Acquires Exclusive Ad-Free Digital Streaming Rights to Asia Cup in Pakistan  

tapmad – Pakistan’s leading Over-The-Top (OTT) Platform, will be the sole platform offering Ad-Free, HD live streaming of the much-awaited ASIA CUP 2023 exclusively to its viewers in Pakistan.

Boasting an impressive array of sports series and captivating shows, including the currently streaming Lanka Premier League (LPL). tapmad takes pride in offering an extensive range of sports content in Pakistan. They have previously streamed various bilateral and global sports tournaments and championships like the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Pakistan Super League (PSL), and the T20 World Cup 2022.

tapmad’s relentless dedication to providing seamless, top-tier entertainment experiences has made it the preferred destination for digital content consumption in Pakistan. As the pioneer of the OTT space in Pakistan, tapmad has garnered a reputation for excellence, particularly in exhibiting Ad-Free HD content to its viewers, who can relish their favourite games without any interruptions and on the go; cementing tapmad’s position as the preferred platform for sports enthusiasts across the nation.

This groundbreaking partnership with MSM Asia Limited is a testament to Tapmad’s commitment to enriching its users’ lives with unparalleled cricketing experiences. Having successfully streamed the Asia Cup in 2022, tapmad is now geared up to bring an unparalleled viewing experience to cricket fans. The exclusive streaming rights ensure that Pakistani audiences will have front-row seats to all the cricketing action and excitement as crickets’ hottest rivalry between Pakistan and India takes centre stage.

The action-packed Asia Cup is a multi-national tournament and will feature six teams including Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Nepal. The Asia Cup 2023 is set to begin on August 30 and will run until September 17.

During the tournament, four matches, including a Super 4s game, will be hosted in Pakistan, while the rest of the games will take place in Sri Lanka.

tapmad has once again positioned itself as the frontrunner of the OTT landscape by securing exclusive ad-free streaming rights in Pakistan for the cricket tournament in partnership with MSM Asia Limited, a subsidiary of Sony Pictures Networks India.

To catch all the live action and stay connected to the hub of sports and entertainment content, head over to tapmad.com and embark on an exhilarating digital journey like never before.