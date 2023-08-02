OnePlus Foldable Phone Launch Delayed Due to Screen Issues

OnePlus was all set to unveil its first foldable device, known as the OnePlus Open, on August 29, as per Max Jambor. However, the tipster now reveals that there has been a slight delay, and the launch date has been rescheduled.

The exact new date remains undisclosed at this time, but it is expected to be announced shortly. Interestingly, there has been a change in the device’s specifications too. Initially, the OnePlus Open was intended to feature BOE panels, but due to some issues, the company has opted to switch to Samsung panels for a better alternative.

According to Omdia researchers, the Oppo Find N2, which was previously considered the basis for the OnePlus Open, utilizes two Samsung Display panels – one on the front and another inside. In contrast, the original Find N and the new Find N2 Flip incorporate Samsung displays internally and BOE displays externally.

However, it seems unlikely that the OnePlus Open will be based on the Find N2. Some reports indicate that the Open will have different display sizes, with the cover and internal displays measuring 6.3″ and 7.8″, respectively, as opposed to 5.54″ and 7.1″ on the N2. Furthermore, rumors suggest that the Open will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip rather than the 8+ Gen 1.

Once the OnePlus Open is launched, the company’s next significant release will be the OnePlus 12, expected to debut in December for the Chinese market and in January for the global launch.

