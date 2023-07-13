OnePlus 12 Shows Off Its First Ever Periscope Zoom Camera in Leaked CAD Renders

The OnePlus 12 is nowhere close to launching just yet, but we already have a set of detailed CAD renders that show off its design. The device will mark the debut of a periscope zoom camera in the OnePlus lineup, as suggested by earlier rumors.

The configuration of the camera module bears a strong resemblance to that of its predecessor, the OnePlus 11, albeit with modifications to accommodate the new periscope lens. The primary and ultra-wide sensors occupy the top ‘row’ on the module’s island, located side by side.

In contrast, the periscope camera takes up the entire bottom ‘row’ on its own. Signifying the ongoing collaboration with Hasselblad, their logo is prominently displayed between these ‘rows’.

The OnePlus 12 sports a subtly curved screen, and in a major departure from previous models like the OnePlus 11 which had it on the left, the hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera is positioned in the center. The screen size is anticipated to be 6.7 inches, featuring a 120Hz 2K OLED panel.

Under the hood, it’s highly probable that the OnePlus 12 will utilize the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, expected to be announced in October. Recent reports suggest that the device will be equipped with a robust 5,000 mAh battery, with the capability to support either 100W or 150W fast wired charging.

According to speculations, both the primary and ultra-wide cameras of the OnePlus 12 will have a resolution of 50 MP each, and the periscope zoom camera is believed to employ a 64 MP OmniVision sensor. Meanwhile, a 32 MP camera is expected to handle the device’s selfie duties.