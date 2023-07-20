OnePlus 12 Tipped to Launch Globally Just a Month After China

Recently, insider Max Jambor confirmed previous speculations about the OnePlus 12 launching in China this December. He further stated that the global release of the smartphone, including its launch in India, is set for January 2024, contradicting earlier reports of a February debut.

Although there hasn’t been any official word from OnePlus concerning the OnePlus 12, we have some idea about its appearance thanks to leaked images. Rumors suggest that the OnePlus 12 will feature the not-yet-revealed Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, and could come with up to 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256 GB of UFS 4.0. It is expected to operate on Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 right out of the box.

The OnePlus 12 is expected to come equipped with a 6.7-inch 120Hz QHD+ LTPO AMOLED display, featuring an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric security. The device will house a quad-camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultrawide lens, a 64MP periscope camera offering 3x optical zoom, and a 32MP front-facing camera.

This is going to be the first periscope zoom camera on a OnePlus device for enhanced zoom capabilities. Typically, a periscope lens enables 5x to 10x optical zoom on a phone, so the 3x figure seems a bit off.

A 5,400 mAh battery will power the smartphone, offering 100W wired and 50W wireless charging capabilities. This is another upgrade from the OnePlus 11, which had a 5,000 mAh power cell, but the same 100W wired charging. The international variant, however, will probably have less than 100 watts.

