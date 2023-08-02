Pedestrian Crossings in Dubai Get an AI Upgrade

Dubai has introduced 14 pedestrian crossings powered by artificial intelligence (AI) in the high-tech region of Dubai Silicon Oasis.

Developed by the Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority (DSOA) in partnership with Derq, a pioneer in AI traffic technology, these crossings activate flashing warnings and traffic signals for oncoming vehicles as they’re used by pedestrians and cyclists.

Muammar Al Katheeri, the Executive Vice President of Engineering and Smart City at the DSOA, expressed his support for the advanced technology’s integration.

He stated that through this continuous collaboration with Derq, they will make progress in promoting pedestrian safety and moving Dubai’s smart city vision forward.

The CEO and Co-Founder of Derq, Georges Auoude, remarked that this project aligns with Dubai’s vision to become a city that is friendly to cyclists.

The AI system, which was tested over a period of two years, has been designed to detect vehicles and pedestrians near the crosswalk.

It provides additional time for drivers to slow down when someone is crossing. The technology’s alerts can be customized to remain active for a specified crossing time, or as long as a pedestrian is detected near the crosswalk.

It is connected to a high-speed 5G network that allows for the collection of traffic data and supports efficient remote operation.

On a national level, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) unveiled a major road project to address accident-prone areas, mitigating flood risks, and making school transportation safer.

In May, Abu Dhabi Police also launched a road alert system that warns drivers of bad weather conditions and traffic accidents, using colored lights powered by solar energy and batteries, visible from a distance of 200 meters at any time of the day.