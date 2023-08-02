How Pakistani Students Can Study for Free at Al Qasimia University in Sharjah

International students, including Pakistani students, wanting to study in the UAE now have an exciting opportunity.

The Al Qasimia University in Sharjah offers a scholarship program that covers not just the cost of tuition, but also essentials like housing, food, and visa expenses, as reported by Gulf News.

The program, available to students across the globe, does come with a specific language requirement.

Certain courses at the university are conducted in Arabic. For students lacking fluency in the language, the university has an Arabic Language center.

Upon gaining proficiency in Arabic, students can then proceed to enroll in the academic program of their choice at the university.

Here is all you need to know about the scholarship program at Al Qasimia University Sharjah:

Benefits

The scholarship covers all expenses, including course fees, textbooks, meals, and housing, as well as a personal allowance.

On joining the Arabic language center alone, you receive AED 1,000 per month as an allowance.

On full enrolment into the program, the allowance increases to AED 1,500 per month.

A ticket to your home country after you complete half of your coursework.

Upon graduation, you receive another ticket to return home.

Eligibility Criteria

To apply, students need a high school certificate with a minimum average of 70% or 75% depending on the college of interest.

Applicants must be between 16 to 20 years old when applying.

All admitted students have to take the Arabic Language Placement Test before enrolling in freshman-level courses.

The test assesses students’ language skills and determines their eligibility for the college program.

Documents Required

Your original high school diploma.

Original grade reports for 10th, 11th, and 12th grades.

Verification of documents from both your country’s Education and Foreign Affairs Ministries, and UAE Embassy.

Translations of foreign certificates into Arabic or English by a certified translator, also verified by the above authorities.

Proof of recognition for the school issuing your high school certificate.

Passport translation into Arabic, if not in English.

Filled out application for admission.

English proficiency certificate (IELTS, TOEFL, or EmSAT) for certain colleges.

Copy of passport, valid for at least two years.

12 recent color photos against a white background.

Good conduct or police clearance certificate from home country, translated if not in English or Arabic.

Copy of your birth certificate.

A health fitness certificate from a government hospital in your home country, not more than three months old, and attested by your country’s Foreign Affairs Ministry.

How to Apply

Al Qasimia University accepts applications in April, May, June, and July every year.

The application process is done online through their official website, www.alqasimia.ac.ae.

It involves completing an online form and submitting the necessary documents.

According to a student quoted by Gulf News, the process is entirely online.

Though this year’s application period has ended, the portal will reopen for next year’s applications.

applications. After filling out the form and providing initial documents, applicants will be notified if they are shortlisted for an interview.

Programs Offered

Bachelor of Arts in Media

Bachelor of Arts in Economics

Bachelor of Arts in Arabic Language and Literature

Bachelor of Science in the Holy Quran

Bachelor of Arts in Sharia and Islamic Studies

Additional Information

The scholarship is limited to international students accepted from outside the UAE.

A monthly stipend is given only to enrolled international students, including during the Summer Semester (optional enrollment).

Scholarship recipients get a round-trip ticket after completing 50% of credit hours and maintaining a cumulative GPA of at least 2.00.

The university covers student residence visa and Emirates ID card expenses.

Health insurance is provided for international students only.

Accommodation is provided for students.

On-campus transportation is available.

Late arrival to the UAE results in visa cancellation.

Students receive return tickets to their home countries after graduation.

