Airlines Double Ticket Prices Amid Soaring Fuel Costs

Domestic airline ticket prices have surged to unprecedented levels, with travelers now having to pay nearly twice as much for air travel.

The substantial rise in fares can be attributed to the escalating cost of jet fuel, resulting in considerably higher one-way ticket prices for passengers.

The routes most impacted by these changes are Karachi to Islamabad and Lahore, where travelers are experiencing a sudden and substantial spike in fares.

Just a while back, a one-way ticket from Karachi to Lahore or Islamabad was priced at Rs. 17,000. However, the same ticket is now astonishingly priced at around Rs. 35,000. This drastic increase has worried travelers about the feasibility of their plans.

Compounding these worries are reports of a ticket originally priced at Rs. 35,000 being repriced at an astounding Rs. 70,000. This staggering jump in costs raises serious questions about the affordability and accessibility of air travel for the common man.

>