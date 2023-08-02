Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Pre Booking Starts at a Mere Rs. 600,000

Samsung announced its latest foldables, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5, on July 26, exactly a week ago. These two are set to go on sale as soon as August 11 so pre-booking has started already, including Pakistan.

Options for pre-booking have already been announced on several Samsung websites around the globe, but it is yet to appear on Samsung Pakistan’s webpage. We have reached out to Samsung for an official comment on the matter and will update this space as soon as get word.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 Price

Ahead of their announcement, sources available to ProPakistani have revealed that the pre-orders for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 are starting at Rs. 359,999.

As always, there are going to be some pre-booking benefits too, such as a free pair of Samsung Buds Pro 2, a silicon protective case with a ring, and 60% off of Samsung Care+. The phone will be available in Cream, Lavender, Mint, and Graphite color options.

For those unaware, Samsung Care+ is essentially a repair warranty against mechanical breakdowns, accidental damage, and other possible issues when you need to get the phone repaired.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 Price

As for the Z Fold 5, you can pre-order the foldable for a retail price of Rs. 599,999. This will also get you a free Buds 2 Pro, 60% off of Samsung’s Care+ program, and an S Pen case. This phone will be available in Cream, Ice Blue, and Phantom Black color options.

We will make sure to add a link to Samsung’s pre-booking options once it is available on their website.