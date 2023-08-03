Congo Virus Claims 4 Lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

According to the Health Department, four people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have lost their lives to the Congo virus, with two KP residents and two Afghans affected.

On a positive note, nine individuals have successfully recovered from the virus transmitted by ticks. In the current year’s first seven months, KP reported 14 cases of the Congo virus.

The Health Department recently declared that one patient has been discharged from the hospital after recovering in the past 24 hours, while another is currently undergoing treatment at Hayatabad Medical Complex in Peshawar. Additionally, the Congo virus has caused at least eight fatalities in Balochistan.

Also known as Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF), the virus spreads through ticks, but can also be transmitted to humans through animal blood, or bodily fluids. Various livestock, including cattle, sheep, and goats, can carry the CCHF virus. Hospitals have also reported cases of CCHF transmission due to contaminated medical equipment, reused needles, and inadequate sterilization practices.