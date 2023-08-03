India Trying to Sabotage Pakistan’s Arms Deals Using Data from Govt Websites: PAC Chairman

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday directed to remove details of all kinds of arms imports from official websites.

During the meeting, PAC Chairman Noor Alam Khan revealed that India has been trying to sabotage Pakistan’s arms deals. Khan said that India has been scrapping data on the country’s arms deals from government websites and is trying to convince foreign companies not to deal with Pakistan.

The chairman said that all details of arms imports, including details of parts required for missiles, aircraft, and other defense equipment should not be shared on government websites.

He also directed to remove details of all arms-related deals from government websites. The chairman said that he will write a letter to the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Auditor General of Pakistan. However, no particular websites were mentioned during the meeting where such data is available.

The committee also took up matters related to the Ministry of Water Resources. The committee was told that 12 projects of the ministry worth billions of rupees are facing delays. It was informed that due to the delay in completion, the cost of the projects has risen significantly.

Some of the projects have been delayed for more than 20 years and the inquiry reports regarding these projects have also not been finalized. The committee directed the relevant officials to provide an update regarding the status of the inquiry reports next week.