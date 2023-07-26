NADRA’s Data Was Sold After Leak: Chairman PAC

The Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) recently convened an important meeting led by Noor Alam Khan to discuss matters related to the leak and sale of sensitive data from NADRA and allegations of corruption in Nadra Technologies Limited (NTL).

During the PAC meeting, authorities from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) provided a briefing on the case involving the leak of NADRA’s data.

Noor Alam Khan, while remarking on the issue, stated that the leaked data has compromised the records of every Pakistani citizen.

The investigation into the data leak has faced resistance from NADRA officials. During the inquiry, an officer was allegedly obstructed by higher authorities when attempting to access leaked data.

Noor Alam Khan has appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan to allow the inquiry to proceed, highlighting the significance of this matter in the preservation of Pakistan’s integrity.

The Chairman of PAC emphasized the gravity of the situation, mentioning that corruption seems to have penetrated every aspect of society. He asserted that Pakistan’s judiciary ranks 128th in the world, and addressing issues like the NADRA data leak and fake findings in the NTL is crucial to restoring trust in the nation’s justice system.

In the wake of the ongoing inquiry, Noor Alam Khan chaired another meeting with the PAC, ordering an audit report from the Islamabad High Court. However, the High Court has reportedly refused to comply with the request, further complicating the situation.

The Chairman of the PAC urged the High Court to provide the necessary records, acknowledging the court’s significant role in the justice system.

Furthermore, the PAC held discussions on a separate case involving the issuance of fake arms licenses through fraudulent letters under the name of MNAs.

As a result, four individuals have been arrested in connection with the forgery of these licenses.

The Secretary of Interior confirmed that these individuals were involved in obtaining arms licenses through deceptive means, causing significant delays in the issuance of genuine licenses to legitimate applicants.

As the investigation proceeds, the PAC has decided to write a letter to the Army Chief and Secretary of Defense, seeking their assistance in the matter. It has also been proposed to inform the DG FIA about the audit process, urging their presence during the committee meeting.