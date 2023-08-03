Thousands of Pakistanis Deported From Various Countries in 2022

The National Assembly (NA) recently received an important report, revealing that last year over 34,786 Pakistanis were deported who had left the country illegally.

This mass immigration was driven by factors like poverty rates, high unemployment, and low wages, forcing people to seek a better life abroad.

Their tough journeys took them to Iran, Turkiye, Greece, Bulgaria, Siberia, and Ukraine, with some even attempting to reach Libya, Italy, Australia, and New Zealand.

The Interior Ministry’s report further disclosed that a large number of Pakistanis were caught traveling with fake documents, leading to legal action against 971 of them, out of the 2,016 identified.

Law enforcement authorities also arrested 104 smugglers and agents involved in facilitating these illegal migrations, along with seven airline staff members.

To combat human smuggling, the government implemented various measures, resulting in the arrest of 470 human smugglers, 364 of whom have already been sentenced, and 889 cases were registered against them from 2020 to April 2023.

Also, more than 400,000 highly-qualified young Pakistanis have already gone abroad during the first half of this year.

In a separate incident, a rescue operation in Libya saved over 385 Pakistani migrants, including children, who were being held captive by human traffickers.

The security authorities, in collaboration with Al-Abreen, an organization supporting migrants in Libya, executed raids at a traffickers’ warehouse in the Al-Khair area, about eight kilometers south of Tobruk.