Iraq Ends Visa Fee for Pakistanis

Pakistan’s Interior Minister, Rana Sanaullah, recently visited Iraq for four days, responding to a special invitation from his Iraqi counterpart, Abdul Amir Al-Sabri, as reported by Samaa News.

The focus of the visit was to strengthen ties between the two countries and promote cooperation on various fronts.

ALSO READ Skardu’s First International Flight to Arrive From Dubai on Independence Day

During the trip, Minister Rana met with Iraq’s Prime Minister (PM), Mohammad Shia al-Sudani, to explore opportunities for collaboration.

The two leaders agreed to work together on defense and counter-terrorism efforts, reaffirming their commitment to combatting common challenges.

A notable development during the visit was the Iraqi PM’s decision to waive visa fees for Pakistani pilgrims. It means that Pakistanis, visiting Iraq for religious purposes, will no longer have to pay visa fees.

The discussions led to another positive outcome for Pakistani investors. Within a week, they will be granted electronic visa (e-visa) facilities to invest and do business in Iraq.

Iraq’s PM also expressed a strong desire to accelerate the release of Pakistanis prisoners in Iraq for minor offenses.

ALSO READ Paralyzed Man Gets Sensation Back in Limbs Thanks to Major Breakthrough

During the visit, Minister Rana also expressed his gratitude to Iraq’s Interior Minister for the support provided to Pakistani pilgrims.

As a result of this meeting, the quota for Pakistani pilgrims during the religious event of Arbaeen will be increased to 100,000.

Individual visas will also now be available, allowing pilgrims to travel more flexibly, in addition to the existing group visas.

Via Samaa News