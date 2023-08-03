Water Deprived Karachiites Ironically Owe Rs. 41 Billion to Water Board

The Karachi Water and Sewerage Board recently revealed that citizens are facing a staggering 41 billion rupees in arrears owed to the municipal body.

In a comprehensive report, the water corporation presented the arrears figures for different areas of Karachi and announced plans for a recovery drive.

The report indicated that North Karachi has Rs. 2.45 billion in unpaid bills, with consumers of K-III line required to pay 185 million rupees each month. Surprisingly, only 18,400 consumers are currently settling their water bills, reflecting a lack of compliance.

The North Karachi region is contributing only Rs. 16.5 million to the water corporation, and shockingly, only nine percent of water consumers in this area are fulfilling their bill payments.

Overall, the city’s water bills are facing a dire situation, with just 0.98 percent of bills being paid across the board. As a result, the water corporation itself owes a significant amount of 41 billion rupees to Karachi’s water consumers, further adding to the financial strain.

In June, the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) received a significant status upgrade, becoming a corporation, and Mayor Murtaza Wahab was appointed as its head.

Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori played a crucial role by signing a bill that granted municipal corporation status to the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB), resulting in the board’s transformation into a corporation, with Mayor Karachi now leading the charge.