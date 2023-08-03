Pakistani Citizen Files Multi-Million Rupee Lawsuit Against Emirates in Karachi

By Salman Ahmed | Published Aug 3, 2023 | 1:00 pm

Emirates, a UAE-based global aviation giant, is confronting a multi-million rupee lawsuit over allegations of “subpar service.”

According to the details, the case, lodged in Consumer Court Karachi, could result in the airline paying as much as Rs. 5 million.

The complainant, a Pakistani passenger, argued that the services provided by the airline were “pathetic” and did not match the standard expected from an internationally reputed airline.

Barrister Arsalan, the complainant, told about his experience saying that he had purchased three return tickets from Emirates for Rs. 229,000.

He was informed via email to check in about four hours before the flight. However, his flight was delayed for more than six hours even after complying with the check-in instructions.

He further revealed that the airline staff was vague when asked for reasons behind the flight’s delay.

Arsalan said that he and his family were later transferred to flydubai, a low-cost airline, which failed to meet their expectations for a decent inflight meal.

Note here that the airline declined to comment on the allegations when contacted by the BBC.

