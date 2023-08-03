You Can Earn Around $18,000 by Playing UNO

The globally renowned toy manufacturing company, Mattel, known for producing popular brands such as Barbie, has announced an opportunity for lovers of their classic card game, UNO.

The company is seeking to fill the position of “Chief UNO Player,” a unique job role dedicated to playing the iconic card game, along with additional responsibilities.

Mattel’s latest UNO variant, UNO Quatro, substitutes traditional cards with tiles. The company announced the new position in a TikTok video, which outlined the role’s responsibilities.

The Chief UNO Player will participate in friendly competition with strangers in New York City. The position requires a commitment of four hours per day, four days a week.

However, playing UNO is only part of the job. The Chief UNO Player will also be required to handle interviews, produce social media content, and perform some physical tasks, such as setting up tables and tents.

As per Mattel’s official posting, candidates must be able to sit for extended periods, carry around 50 lbs (approx. 22 kg), and show friendly and positive behavior.

One of the attractive features of this position is its salary. Successful candidates will earn a salary of $4444.44 (around AED 16,325) per week for a duration of four weeks, giving one a total earning of around $17,777.

How to Apply

Applicants interested in this opportunity can apply via TikTok.

The application requires answering four questions attached to the original video.

First question: Sharing a memorable experience of playing UNO.

Second question: Discussing a clever use of a reverse card.

Third question: Why they are the right fit for the Chief UNO Player?

Fourth question: Mention their favorite version of UNO.

It is pertinent to mention here that this job opportunity is only for US citizens or permanent US residents.