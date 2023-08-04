First Woman From Mohmand Tribal District Joins Balochistan Police

Erum Mohmand has etched her name in history by becoming the first woman from the tribal district of Mohmand to join the Balochistan Police. Her remarkable achievement follows in the footsteps of her brave father, SSP Sajid Khan Mohmand, who made the ultimate sacrifice during a terrorist attack in Chaman back in July 2017. Now, Erum assumes the role of a sub-inspector in the provincial police force.

The impact of her father’s dedication and courageous sacrifice has profoundly influenced Erum. She takes great pride in being the daughter of a valiant and determined father. On Police Martyrs’ Day, Erum conveyed her sentiments, expressing her deep admiration for her father’s legacy and his unwavering commitment to serving the nation.

Erum herself earned a degree from Peshawar University, and she emphasizes the importance of women’s participation in community policing. She firmly believes that women can offer a unique and valuable approach to law enforcement.

Her entry into the Balochistan Police signifies a historic moment not just for her family and the Mohmand tribal district, but also for advancing gender equality and women’s empowerment in traditionally male-dominated fields.

With determination, Erum vows to carry forward her father’s mission, pledging to defend the country with the same passion and dedication he exemplified. Her recruitment into the police force fills her family with immense pride and stands as an inspiring example for other women, encouraging them to pursue careers in law enforcement and contribute to the safety and security of their communities.

Erum’s induction into the police force brings hope for a new era of progress and change, where more women will be inspired to break barriers and assume pivotal roles in law enforcement, fostering a more diverse and inclusive police force. Her journey serves as a testament to the potential and strength of women in driving positive transformations in society.