Dubai Launches Major Competition with AED 240,000 in Prizes

Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has launched the “Health and Happiness” competition, now open for registration, in an effort to promote public health.

With this initiative, DHA hopes to spread awareness of healthy living within the community, and also promote physical activity as a daily practice.

ALSO READ Pakistan’s First Smart Grocery Cart Launched

The competition is open to any individual over the age of 18. The DHA’s objective here is to help transform the lives of community members by inspiring them to adopt a more active, healthier lifestyle.

Dr. Hend Al Awadhi, Head of the Health Promotion and Education Section within the DHA’s Public Health & Protection Department, noted that the contest involves the Authority’s unwavering commitment to public health.

She stressed that the contest reflects their efforts to promote a healthier lifestyle among all in the country.

Running from August to December 2023, the competition has a total prize pool of AED 240,000. This will be equally divided amongst 30 winners, both men and women, as a reward for their dedication to healthier living.

The contest, which includes many fitness challenges and competitions, is a collaboration between the DHA, the digital fitness platform, STEPPI, and Aster Clinics.

In order to participate, individuals must be at least 18 years old and must not suffer from any health conditions that could be worsened by moderate exercise.

Click here regarding the registration process for the competition on DHA’s official website.