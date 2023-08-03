Pakistan’s First Smart Grocery Cart Launched

CalCart Technologies has introduced Pakistan’s first smart grocery cart for supermarkets and hypermarkets.

The innovative AI-powered product aims to combine online shopping convenience with the traditional in-store experience.

With CalCart, shoppers can easily scan items on the cart for billing and check real-time prices.

The smart cart also includes an in-store navigation system, helping customers find their way around the store effortlessly.

A standout feature is the personalized aisle-based promotions, where CalCart tailors exclusive deals based on individual preferences, making shopping more rewarding.

Additionally, shoppers have access to digital catalogs, making it easier to find desired items and explore new products.

The recent agreement with MAF Carrefour, a major global supermarket chain, is a significant landmark, demonstrating the potential impact of digitizing conventional brick-and-mortar retail.