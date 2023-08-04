Squash Star Noorena Shams Exposes PSB for Doing Grave Injustice With Athletes

Squash player Noorena Shams has called for fair treatment as athletes are being forced to pay for facilities offered free of cost to officials.

Noorena Shams took to Twitter to shed light on a distressing issue faced by athletes in the country. In a heartfelt post, she highlighted the stark contrast in treatment between athletes and officers when it comes to accessing sports facilities.

Noorena Shams revealed that while athletes are required to pay rent for their accommodations, these facilities, constructed using sports budgets, are readily available to officers free of charge. This glaring disparity has left athletes struggling to afford basic necessities, as the rents demanded often rival those of apartments in the city.

Such a scenario raises questions about the equitable distribution of resources and the importance of supporting athletes who proudly represent their nation on the global stage. It is crucial for sports authorities and policymakers to address these disparities and ensure fair treatment and support for athletes, empowering them to focus on their athletic endeavors without financial burdens.

ALSO READ PPP Hell-bent at Destroying Hockey as it Takes Control of Sindh Hockey Association

Noorena’s brave stand has ignited a conversation about the challenges faced by athletes in Pakistan, prompting a collective effort to create an environment where sporting talents are nurtured and celebrated with dignity and respect.