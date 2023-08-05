Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Pakistan Vs. Palestine Baseball Match Live Streaming and Match Timings

By Saad Nasir | Published Aug 5, 2023 | 2:18 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Baseball enthusiasts are gearing up for a thrilling face-off as Pakistan goes head-to-head against Palestine in the highly anticipated Lincoln Cup match.

Both teams have been diligently preparing, honing their skills and strategies to secure victory in this prestigious tournament. The Lincoln Cup holds immense significance, not only as a test of prowess but also as a platform for the promotion of baseball in both countries.

ALSO READ

The match is scheduled to be played on 6 August at 5:00 AM Pakistan Standard time at the Wintrust Field in Schaumburg, Illinois, USA.

The clash promises to be a riveting spectacle for baseball fans worldwide as both sides battle for supremacy.

Match Timings

The match will take place at the Wintrust Field in Illinois with the game commencing at 5:00 AM Pakistan Standard Time.

Fixture Date Time Venue
Pakistan Vs. Palestine 06 August 2023 5:00 AM Wintrust Field
ALSO READ

Live Stream

What adds an extra layer of excitement to this matchup is the convenience of live streaming. Spectators from all corners of the globe can catch the action live on YouTube. Pakistan Vs. Palestine baseball match live streaming will be available on the official channel of BSG America TV.

YouTube LINK

 

Saad Nasir

They call me the Sports Guy!


Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>