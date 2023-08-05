Lahore’s National Hockey Stadium Undergoes Impressive Renovation [Video]

Lahore’s National Hockey Stadium has recently undergone an impressive facelift, emerging as a modern sports facility ready to host international events. The extensive renovation work, which included the installation of a top-notch AstroTurf, has now been completed, just in time for Pakistan’s Olympic qualifiers in January.

The stadium’s transformation has been met with enthusiasm from players and fans alike. The new international standard AstroTurf promises a higher level of gameplay and is expected to attract top-tier competitions in the future. This renovation not only elevates the stadium’s aesthetic appeal but also aligns it with global sporting standards.

National Hockey Stadium Lahore renovation is completed. PM visit is expected soon. Video credits: @sohailimrangeo pic.twitter.com/syDvnA8aYy — Love With Hockey (@LoveWithockey) August 4, 2023

With the upcoming Olympic qualifiers just a few months away, the rejuvenated National Stadium Hockey is well-prepared to accommodate the matches. The revamped infrastructure is set to provide players with a competitive edge and fans with an enhanced viewing experience.

The eight team tournament for the Olympic qualifiers is set to be played in January 2024, with Lahore one of the venues alongside Valencia (Spain). Hockey Olympic Qualifiers will consist of one team from Africa, five teams from Asia, seven teams from Europe one from Oceania, and two from Pan America, with 8 teams taking part in each tournament.