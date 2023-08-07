110-Year Old Saudi Woman Starts Attending School

Nawda Al-Qahtani, a 110-year-old woman from Umwah governorate in Southwest Saudi Arabia, has started her journey to educate herself. She is attending school as part of an illiteracy eradication program at the Al-Rahwa Center.

Al-Qahtani’s educational journey began just a few weeks ago. She joins over 50 other students of various ages, all eager to learn the fundamentals of reading and writing, as well as verses from the Qur’an. Her determination to excel is evident in her consistent completion of daily homework assignments.

Al-Qahtani shared, in an interview with local media, that it was challenging, but it was long overdue. She aims to change the situation of many who couldn’t receive an education due to the geographical isolation of rural areas and villages.

Al-Qahtani’s children wholeheartedly support her and consider her pursuit of education not only a source of pride but also a symbol of hope for others. Her 60-year-old son, Mohammed, accompanies her to the center daily.

Al-Qahtani expressed her gratitude towards the Kingdom’s leaders for their commitment to education and praised the efforts of the Al-Rahwa Center and the Ministry of Education in combating illiteracy. She hopes that her story will inspire the establishment of more schools for public education.