PIA Set to Debut Skardu’s First International Flight from Dubai on Independence Day

Pakistan International Airline (PIA) is scheduled to debut Skardu Airport’s first international flight from Dubai on 14 August 2023, the country’s 76th Independence Day.

The development comes after Gilgit-Baltistan’s Chief Secretary, Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani, earlier revealed that Skardu’s first international flight from Dubai will touch down at its airport on 14 August.

Following the inaugural flight, the airline will operate weekly flight from Dubai-Skardu on Saturday 19 August, and from Skardu-Dubai on Tuesday 22 August.

According to the airline’s spokesperson, the Dubai-Skardu flight will later take off for Islamabad in order to facilitate the passengers.

PIA launched direct flights between Karachi and Skardu in June, after previously launching direct flights from Lahore. The first Lahore-Skardu flight took off on 3 June.

Skardu Airport is the only airport in northern Pakistan that can accommodate large airplanes, as the runways at Gilgit and Chitral airports are too short for long-distance flights.

In December 2021, former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, granted the status of ‘international’ to Skardu Airport, but its full potential could not be realized because it lacked a proper refueling facility for international flights.

The issue has been addressed, and the refueling facility is now expected to be opened on 11 August, paving the way for the inaugural international flight at the airport.

Twelve Airbus A320 flights have recently connected Skardu with major cities in Pakistan, reflecting a rise in tourism to the region.