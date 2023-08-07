Afghanistan Announces Strong Squad for ODI Series Against Pakistan

Afghanistan Cricket Board’s Selection Committee has named an 18-member national squad for the home three-match ODI series against Pakistan, which will be played from 22 to 26 August in Sri Lanka.

The fast bowling duo of Mohammad Saleem Safi and Wafadar Momand, who were part of Afghanistan’s recent ODI tour to Bangladesh, have retained their spots in the lineup.

Left-arm spinner Zia Ur Rahman Akbar, who recently made his ODI debut against Bangladesh, and the uncapped leggie Izharulhaq Naveed have both been left out of the squad for the Pakistan series.

ALSO READ PCB Eyes Ashes Like Jinnah-Gandhi Series Between Pakistan and India

Left-arm wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad, who was left out of the team’s last ODI series has returned to the lineup whereas the left-handed middle-order batter Shahidullah Kamal and the left-arm fast bowler Farid Ahmad Malik, are part of the traveling reserves for the tour.

ACB Chief Selector, Asadullah Khan said, “Our whole concentration is to prepare the team for the upcoming two big events of Asia Cup and the World Cup 2023″.

This three-match ODI series against Pakistan provides us with a wonderful opportunity to prepare the team for the forthcoming two events.”

“The preparations for the Pakistan series are progressing well; the players have recently performed well in the Kabul Camp, which has been supervised by ACB’s HPC staff,” he added.

The team will also undergo a week-long conditioning camp prior to the Pakistan series.

Here is a complete squad for the three-match ODI series: