PCB Eyes Ashes Like Jinnah-Gandhi Series Between Pakistan and India

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Zaka Ashraf, has expressed his aspirations for a revitalized cricketing relationship between Pakistan and India.

Speaking to the media, he hoped for collaboration between the PCB and the cricket authority in India to strengthen the cricketing bond between the neighboring countries.

Ashraf has proposed a Jinnah-Gandhi series to honor the cricketing history, drawing parallels with the Ashes series. This series would symbolize the potential for sports diplomacy.

Ashraf also confirmed the participation of the Men in Green in the 2023 World Cup, with Babar Azam as captain.

Mickey Arthur will continue as the Director of Cricket for Pakistan while Grant Bradburn and Morne Morkel will also travel to India as head coach and bowling coach, respectively.

It is pertinent to mention that last year, former PCB Chairman, Ramiz Raja, also proposed a tri-nation series involving Australia or England alongside Pakistan and India.

Earlier this year, the Melbourne Cricket Club showed interest in hosting a Test series between Pakistan and India at the iconic venue, Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

The neighboring countries last played each other in a white-ball bilateral series back in 2012-13, while the last red-ball series between the two was played in 2007.