Govt Initiates Interview Process for Chairman NEPRA

Starting today, the government is initiating the interview process for the selection of the next Chairman of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA).

The chosen candidate will be tasked with regulating the power sector for a four-year term, filling the vacancy left by the retirement of Tauseef H Farooqi on August 4, 2023.

A shortlist of three candidates will be submitted to the Prime Minister, who will then make the final selection, reported TheNews.

The selection committee, chaired by the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Division Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, along with the Secretary of Cabinet Division, the Additional Secretary of Cabinet Division, and a co-opted member with expertise in the power sector, will be conducting the interviews today.

The 24 shortlisted candidates are Eng. Mazar Iqbal, Anwar Malik DG (M&E), Hammad Amer Hashmi, Waseem Mukhtar Amjad Ali Khan, Shahid Saud-ul-Hassan, Kamran Riaz, Aftab Riaz, Naweed Illahi Shaikh, Anwar Malik, Irfan Rafique, and Barrister Asghar Khan.

Azhar Khadim, Gul Nabi Syed, Mr. Rafique Ahmad Shaikh, Abid Latif Lodhi, Imtiaz Hussian, Imtiaz Ali Shah, Tahir Moeen, Syed Tanveer Jafri, Salman Amin, Sajid Akram, Natasha Jehagir Khan, Maria Rafique, and Jawad Ahmed Mangi have also made to the shortlist.

The committee will shortlist three candidates out of the 24 for the Prime Minister’s final decision. The NEPRA chairman has to be under 59 years of age and hold a qualified professional graduation from an internationally recognized institution, with a minimum of 12 years of experience in relevant fields including law, business, engineering, finance, chartered accountancy, or economics, preferably in the electricity and power services business.

The position demands strong interpersonal and communication skills, leadership qualities as a team builder, and the ability to establish positive long-term relationships with consumers and relevant government agencies.