Quetta Gets an E Service Center for Numerous Public Facilities

As part of its commitment to offering comprehensive services to the general public, the Balochistan government has launched an e-service center in the provincial capital of Quetta.

These centers are not only operational in Quetta but are also being established in Gwadar, Khuzdar, and Loralai, with plans for further expansion to cover other districts of the province in the near future.

Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has taken the lead in prioritizing public welfare projects, ensuring that essential facilities are accessible to the people, and enhancing service delivery throughout the province.

The introduction of the facilitation center in Quetta is expected to alleviate the workload on the district government while ensuring efficient and timely service delivery for the residents.

The primary objective is to enhance the coordination and efficiency of various departments by offering citizens a one-stop solution for their needs.

During the initial phase of the project, the e-facilitation center will focus on delivering services from four key departments, aiming to enhance the overall quality of public services.

Through the digitization of the revenue department, the e-service center now offers electronic services for land records, benefiting the general public. Additionally, the installation of this center has streamlined and simplified the process of registration and fee submission in the excise and taxation department.

Moreover, acquiring essential documents such as birth certificates and character certificates has become hassle-free.

Furthermore, a dedicated police desk has been established at the e-service center to address and resolve public issues related to the police department.

In the future, the e-service center will also activate desks for the Federal Board of Revenue and NADRA, ensuring that all essential services are conveniently available to the public under one roof.